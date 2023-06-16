Kingsblood is coming to Steam on June 21st

Kingsblood casts tactical autochess mechanics into a mercenary RPG Position your fighters to gain tactical adventages. Beat even the most merciless enemies.

Autochess meets a grimdark mercenary RPG

Our goal was to create a rich world full of gimmicks to explore. If you like the popular auto battler genre, and are a fan of classical RPGs, you should give it a try!” — Daniel Nasseh

OLCHING, GERMANY, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In Kingsblood players join the fight against a tyrannical monarchy in a grimdark world of political intrigue and injustice. They assemble a powerful guild of unique followers, send them on dangerous missions, while building their guild hall. Players can master the art of party composition and unlock the true potential of their warriors as they fight battles and dungeons in their quest for justice. Kingsblood is coming to PC/Steam on June 21st. The game is priced at 14.99$. The first wave of players are offered an exclusive 15% off during the launch week.

What Kingsblood offers:

• Story-heavy campaign in a dark fantasy world

• 50 unlockable characters

• Character progression

• Endless dungeons, quests & items

• Autosimulated combat

• Synergy effects based on party composition

• Base building

• Crafting weapons and brewing potions

"The fun we had playing tabletop RPGs and being a game master in a variety of games fueled Kingsblood's creation. We hope players will enjoy navigating through its grim, complex world as much as we loved building it.", said Andreas Solti, one of the three developers of Icy Forge.

Product links:

Kingsblood on Steam