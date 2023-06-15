NA Vice Chairman: Việt Nam always has special sentiment towards Cuba

VIETNAM, June 15 -

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Party, State and people always give special sentiment to Cuba, National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyễn Khắc Định told Cuban Minister of Justice Oscar Manuel Slivera Martinez during a reception in Hà Nội on Thursday.

Định said Việt Nam forever remembers and deeply appreciates the strong support and wholehearted assistance that the Communist Party and fraternal people of Cuba have offered to the Vietnamese people in the past struggle for national liberation and the current national development.

He conveyed thanks of Vietnamese NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ to leaders of the Cuban Party, State, NA and Government for welcoming the high-ranking Vietnamese NA delegation during their Cuba visit in April, with exceptional hospitality.

The Vietnamese NA always helps ministries and agencies, including the Ministry of Justice, to strengthen bilateral ties with the Cuban Ministry of Justice in order to offer mutual assistance in legal and judicial matters, he said.

He also welcomed the Vietnamese Ministry of Justice’s proposal to develop a technical assistance project for the Cuban counterpart in the field of law building, thus meeting the requirements for realising the new Constitution 2019.

The host wished that ties between the two justice ministries would become exemplary and a model for cooperation between Việt Nam and Cuba.

Minister Oscar Manuel Slivera Martinez, for his part, said Cuba considers the achievements that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people have attained in the cause of national defence and development a source of pride for its Party, State and people.

He conveyed greetings and best wishes from the President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernández to the Vietnamese top legislator Huệ.

The guest expressed his belief that the two legislatures will facilitate the exchange of delegations to share professional experience, particularly in lawmaking. He wished that the Vietnamese NA would back the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries’ ministries and agencies, and assist Cuba in lawmaking and judicial affairs. — VNS