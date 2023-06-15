Battery Safety/Longevity Expert Introduces the Safest, Long Lifetime Laptop Power Bank
Airline crew is trained to deal with power bank fires. Introducing a Laptop Power Bank, designed for safety, not lowest cost/size. Introduced via Crowdfunding.
By launching this product on a crowdfunding platform, the public is offered ultra-low pricing while promoting the adoption of safe and long-lasting power banks as the new norm.”HOOFDDORP, NOORD-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The CEO of Dutch ECOpro Technology BV has extensive experience in the field of safety and longevity. Over the past 12 years, he has devoted his efforts to improving e-bike lithium batteries, which are particularly susceptible to catching fire or exploding.
End 2022, he and his team of electronic engineering specialists identified the precise causes of these issues and developed a solution to address them, https://www.einpresswire.com/article/637222860/burning-exploding-e-bike-batteries-can-be-largely-prevented-by-design-changes-of-the-battery-management-systems-bmss
The first truly safe, long-life laptop power bank
While laptop power banks typically have 4-6 times higher capacity than phone versions, just under the accepted 100 Wh limit for airline cabins, they also present a higher safety risk. That's why we have decided to use the same technology that makes e-bike batteries safe for laptop power banks.
By launching this product on a crowdfunding platform, we can offer the public ultra-low pricing while promoting the adoption of safe and long-lasting power banks as the new norm. Visit the Indiegogo campaign to learn more:
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/safest-longest-life-affordable-laptop-power-bank/x/28889560#/
Readers of this press release will be among the first to learn about our latest product launch and receive exclusive "Super Early Bird" benefits, including free cables and carrying case.
By sharing this news, the media can help us draw attention to our efforts to promote safer and more sustainable products in the market.
BACKGROUND INFORMATION
The deadly combination of no spike protection and no self-test
To save a few dollars, some designers neglect proper protection for e-bike batteries against transient voltages, which can damage the battery management system (BMS) and fail to implement a self-test function.
The result of this reckless practice is that when the BMS malfunctions, there's no self-test to alert the user. As a result, the BMS does not cut off the load when it's necessary, such as in cases of over-temperature or over-charging, leading to unsafe conditions. In extreme cases, the battery may catch fire or explode.
The publication of schematics that detail how to upgrade e-bike batteries for safety and performance. Notably, the world's leading e-bike magazine has published information on how to upgrade unsafe e-bike batteries, as provided by the ECOpro team:
https://www.bike-eu.com/45057/how-to-fix-e-bike-battery-safety-and-prevent-e-bike-battery-fires
In a later stage, they will also publish the schematics for the safety improvement of laptop power banks
James Post
ECOpro Technology BV
+ +31 6 57918898
james.post@ecopro.technology
