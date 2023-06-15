Small Caliber Ammunition Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 9.35 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 2.3%

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing incidence of domestic insurgency, cross-border conflicts, and hunting and shooting activities are SCM market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 7.74 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 2.3%, Market Trends – High demand from military and homeland security ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global small caliber ammunition market size is expected to reach USD 9.35 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 2.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing defense spending, growing interest in activities such as hunting and shooting, increasing number of civilian gun owners, rising concerns regarding personal safety, and owing a gun for self-defense and protection are some key factors driving global small caliber ammunition market revenue growth.

Target shooting such as skeet shooting, field shooting, and trap shooting are popular in various countries across the globe, and this is supporting steady demand for small caliber ammunition.

Report Scope:

Forecast Period: 2021- 2028

CAGR: 2.3%

Base Year: 2020

Number of Pages: 250

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Some major companies included in the global market report are Aguila Ammunition, BAE Systems, Nammo AS, Northrop Grumman Corporation, CBC Global Ammunition, General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Elbit Systems Ltd., FN Herstal, Denel Pretoria Metal Pressings (PMP), and Olin Corporation.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

9mm segment accounted for significantly robust revenue share in 2020 owing to feature of reduced gun recoil, which makes it easier to handle. This caliber is widely used by law enforcement agencies as it allows faster target acquisition owing to compact size, which makes it easier to carry.

Lead segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period. Lead is cheap, malleable, and has low melting point, which makes it easier to mold and shape than most other materials.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 owing to increased usage of small caliber ammunition among armed forces and growing number of drug cartels in neighboring region such as Central America.

Emergen Research has segmented the global small caliber ammunition market on the basis of caliber type, bullet type, gun type, end-use, and region:

Caliber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

.223 Remington

.308 Winchester

9mm

62mm

45 ACP

.338 Lapua Magnum

56mm

Others

Bullet Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Lead

Copper

Brass

Others

Gun Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Rifles

Pistols

Handguns

Shotguns

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Military and Homeland Security

Law Enforcement

Hunting and Sports

Self-defense

In conclusion, the report is designed to provide an in-depth analysis of all the key change calculation factors that replicate the decisions that trigger the change, which pushes the player’s winning position profitable on the growth curve despite massive competition in the target Small Caliber Ammunition market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Small Caliber Ammunition market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Small Caliber Ammunition industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Small Caliber Ammunition market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Small Caliber Ammunition industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

