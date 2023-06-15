Methanol Market Size to reach USD 44.82 Billion at a CAGR of 3.4% in 2023 To 2032 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid technological advancements in the production of methanol and increasing use in energy applications are major factors driving the market revenue growth.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research’s latest market research report focuses on the global Methanol Market and the report provides in-depth analysis of each of its major segments. Reports about the global Methanol Market provide a comprehensive overview of the market, including market size, revenue growth rate, industry statistics, revenue shares among regional markets, gross profits, production costs, and product portfolios. The report also highlights the most important factors influencing industry revenue growth, including drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, challenges, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption patterns, strict regulatory frameworks, and a multitude of micro-economic and macro-economic factors. Methanol industry projections and qualitative and quantitative assessments have been provided by the report's authors.

The global methanol market size was USD 31.93 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand from the automotive industry and increasing usage of methanol in manufacturing petrochemicals are major factors driving the market revenue growth. In addition, increasing awareness regarding the various advantages of methanol is another key factor contributing to the market revenue growth. There are several advantages to using methanol as a fuel in the automotive industry. For one, methanol burns more cleanly than gasoline or diesel, which means that it produces fewer harmful emissions such as carbon monoxide and particulate matter. Methanol also has a higher-octane rating than gasoline, which means that it can improve engine performance and power output.

High environmental regulations and competition from other fuels are major factors restraining the market revenue growth. Methanol faces competition from other alternative fuels such as ethanol and biodiesel, which can also be produced from renewable sources and have lower environmental impacts. In addition, methanol production is heavily dependent on the availability and cost of feedstocks such as natural gas and biomass. This is another key factor restraining the market revenue growth in various countries.

Key Highlights from the Report

The natural gas segment accounted for a moderately large revenue share in 2022. Increasing awareness regarding various advantages of producing methanol from natural gas is a key factor contributing to the segment revenue growth. One of the advantages of producing methanol from natural gas is that it can be produced at a lower cost than from other sources such as biomass. End-use industries in various countries are implementing innovative strategies to balance the economic benefits of methanol production with the environmental impacts. This is a major factor driving the segment revenue growth.

The gasoline segment accounted for a moderately large revenue share in 2022. Rapid urbanization and population growth are major factors driving the segment revenue growth. As populations grow, more people need to travel for work, school, and other activities. In addition, as more people move to cities, the demand for gasoline increases due to the higher concentration of people and the need for transportation. Lifestyle changes is another key factor contributing to the segment revenue growth. Changes in consumer lifestyles, such as an increase in travel and leisure activities, can lead to a higher demand for gasoline.

The construction segment accounted for a moderately large revenue share in 2022. Rising demand for high-performance adhesives and concrete additives are major factors driving the segment revenue growth. Methanol is used as a solvent and diluent in the production of adhesives. These adhesives are used in a variety of construction applications such as paneling, laminating, and bonding. In addition, methanol is used as an additive in the production of concrete. It can improve the strength and durability of the concrete and can also help to reduce the amount of water needed in the production process.

The SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are some of the most important components of this report that provide insight into the highly competitive environment of the industry. A detailed analysis of the global Methanol market is presented in the report, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Aside from revenue growth drivers & restraints, production & consumption patterns, changing consumer preferences, and stringent regulatory standards, this report also examines other key aspects of regional markets.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as

Methanex Corporation, Celanese Corporation, BASF SE, SABIC, Zagros Petrochemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Company, OCI N.V., Sipchem Company, Metafrax Chemicals, Coogee Chemical

Methanol Market Segmentation:

The report bifurcates the Methanol market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global methanol market on the basis of feedstock, derivative, end-use, and region:

Feedstock Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Coal

Natural Gas

Others

Derivative Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Formaldehyde

Gasoline

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Automotive

Construction

Electronics

Others

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional information offered by the report:

Along with a complete overview of the global Methanol market, the report provides detailed scrutiny of the diverse market trends observed on both regional and global levels.

The report elaborates on the global Methanol market size and share governed by the major geographies.

It performs a precise market growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, and a study of the micro- and macro-economic indicators.

It further presents a detailed description of the company profiles of the key market contenders.

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

