VB350 4K Video Bar Capture more with VB350

The latest video bar, the VB350 leverages hybrid 18X total zoom power and dual 4K lenses to let users show off even the smallest of product details.

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Unleashes Video Bar That Smoothly Captures More Meeting Details

AVer Information Europe B.V., the award-winning provider of video conferencing solutions, has changed the remote meeting game yet again with a video bar that offers incredible zoom capability and seamless lens switching for smoother remote meetings. The newly released AVer VB350 dual lens PTZ Video Bar with a hybrid 18X zoom captures more of medium and large conference rooms to give remote participants a front-row seat to all the action.

The latest and most powerful member of AVer’s series of innovative video bars, the VB350 leverages hybrid 18X total zoom power and dual 4K lenses to let users show off even the smallest of product details to customers and partners around the world. Additionally, AVer has solved the common distance meeting pain point of jarring lens switching, optimizing the VB350 for ultra-steady lens transitions. Furthermore, AVer’s Conversation View function ensures that all participants are seen and heard by automatically switching from a single-person frame to a view of everyone in the room if multiple people speak while the device is in audio tracking mode.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of the AVer VB350 video conferencing bar, our latest innovation designed to revolutionise the way organizations communicate and collaborate. Whether it's in the boardroom, huddle spaces or home offices, this cutting-edge solution ensures seamless and engaging interactions, bridging the gap between remote and in-person meetings. AVer remains committed to delivering technology that empowers teams to connect, collaborate and succeed in the modern digital landscape." - Rene Buhay, Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing at AVer Europe

To complement the updated visual outputs, this robust video bar also delivers upgraded audio functions. VB350 users will experience the following audio benefits:

• Clearer sound: The VB350 features a beamforming 14-microphone array that accurately picks up human voices to deliver crisp audio to remote attendees, eliminating distracting “could you repeat that” requests.

• Farther reach: Users can spread their meetings for safety out or pack in extra people without worrying about whether those in the back can be heard. AVer’s new video bar clearly reproduces sound from up to 10 meters away from the device.

• Fewer distractions: With AVer’s AI Audio Fence technology embedded, the VB350 blocks unwanted noise from outside the viewing area. So when someone slams the meeting room door, for example, remote participants won’t be distracted from what the presenter is saying.