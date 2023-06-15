Immigrants Are Us:The (G)eneration Project &Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation spotlight Immigrant Heritage Month
NYC residents, neighbors and immigrants sharing stories through the lens of their (G) Status.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A groundbreaking event presented by Immigrants Are Us: The (G)eneration Project, "What Is Your (G) Status?" is set to take place on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, from 1 pm to 4 pm, in association with The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation. A rain date is scheduled for Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Aligning with THIS IS NY's citywide celebration of Immigrant Heritage Month, this unique event invites all New Yorkers and visitors to embrace the rich diversity that makes the city the world’s cultural epicenter. Join us for an afternoon filled with exhibitions, art making, storytelling, and heartfelt dialogue aimed at fostering understanding and unity among communities.
The event will be held along The American Immigrant Wall of Honor, adjacent to the National Museum of Immigration on Ellis Island. The Wall of Honor is a tribute to the immigrant journey and a celebration of family heritage. Unveiled in 1990, the wall is home to nearly one million names - each representing a thread in the unique tapestry that is America.
To join the festivities, go to Statue City Cruises to purchase ferry tickets.
More than 40 million individuals living in the U.S. were born in another country, highlighting the relevance of immigration in shaping our society. In New York City alone, foreign-born residents make up 38% of the populace and account for 46% of the labor force. Against this backdrop, The (G)eneration Project introduces the concept of (G) Status to represent the number of generations an individual or family has resided in the U.S.
Ranging from G-0s, those born abroad, all the way to G-600 to represent the first indigenous nations on this land, this innovative nomenclature seeks to underscore our shared history of migration. By recognizing and sharing our diverse origins "What Is Your (G) Status?” fosters a deeper appreciation of our collective heritage, to create a more inclusive society. This event illuminates the fact that we are all immigrants, regardless of when our ancestors first set foot on American soil.
As part of the Immigrant Heritage Month celebration, we welcome everyone to partake in the art making and story sharing, and ideas that encapsulate our amazing city's immigrant spirit. Together, we'll broaden our understanding and deepen our empathy, reminding ourselves and each other that our similarities far outweigh our differences.
The (G)eneration Project believes that such dialogue can help build bridges of understanding between people from all walks of life, encouraging us to see ourselves in each other and each other in ourselves. Through events like "What Is Your (G) Status?", we hope to drive this dialogue forward and continue to celebrate the immigrant experience that lies at the heart of American identity.
We invite you to join us in this celebration of unity, diversity, and shared stories and experiences, to journey together towards a more inclusive future.
About The (G)eneration Project:
The (G)eneration Project is an artist's-led public art campaign and community initiative focused on celebrating and connecting different generations through innovative dialogue and storytelling to foster understanding and empathy in all of us. For more information, visit gproject.org.
About The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation:
The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation is a non-profit that collaborates with the National Park Service in one of America’s most successful public-private partnerships. In 1982, President Ronald Reagan asked Lee Iacocca to raise private funds for the historic restoration of the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. The Foundation has since created the Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration, developed the free 65-million-record Ellis Island Passenger Database, constructed the Statue of Liberty Museum, maintained museum exhibits, and funded hundreds of additional projects on the islands. Follow the Foundation on social media @StatueEllisFdn.
