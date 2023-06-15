Georgian Prime Minister discusses Georgia’s European path in Brussels 

On 15 June, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met European Council President Charles Michel and European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Policy Oliver Varhelyi in Brussels.

After meeting Charles Michel, Garibashvili tweeted he had stressed that Georgia’s European aspirations were as firm as ever: “We hope that the European Council will make another historic decision this year granting EU candidate status to Georgia. Want to thank President Michel for his personal support of Georgia’s European future.”

The EU’s support to Georgia’s reform efforts was also in the focus of the discussion with Oliver Varhelyi.

“Encouraged to speed up the implementation of the EU priorities set by the Council so Georgia can advance on its EU path,” Commissioner Varhelyi wrote on Twitter. “Georgia’ s future lies in the EU.”