Submit Release
News Search

There were 722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 229,675 in the last 365 days.

Georgian Prime Minister discusses Georgia’s European path in Brussels 

On 15 June, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met European Council President Charles Michel and European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Policy Oliver Varhelyi in Brussels.

After meeting Charles Michel, Garibashvili tweeted he had stressed that Georgia’s European aspirations were as firm as ever: “We hope that the European Council will make another historic decision this year granting EU candidate status to Georgia. Want to thank President Michel for his personal support of Georgia’s European future.”

The EU’s support to Georgia’s reform efforts was also in the focus of the discussion with Oliver Varhelyi. 

“Encouraged to speed up the implementation of the EU priorities set by the Council so Georgia can advance on its EU path,” Commissioner Varhelyi wrote on Twitter. “Georgia’ s future lies in the EU.”

You just read:

Georgian Prime Minister discusses Georgia’s European path in Brussels 

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more