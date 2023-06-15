HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

/EIN News/ -- CaixaBank, S.A.

Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: CaixaBank, S.A. Guarantor (if any): na Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 1,000,000,000 Description: 4.625% due 16th May 2026 Offer price: 99.825 Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction