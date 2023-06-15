MYIR Launched $19 ARM SoM based on Latest ST MPU STM32MP135
SHENZHEN, CHINA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MYIR has launched a new ARM SoM MYC-YF13X CPU Module based on STM32MP135, the latest processor from ST, equipped with Arm Cortex-A7 core running up to 1GHz. The processor also features a dedicated LCD-TFT parallel display interface, a 16-bit parallel camera and dual Ethernet ports and is particularly suitable for applications such as entry-level industrial human-machine interfaces (HMI) and embedded devices for energy and power management. In additional to the STM32MP135 processor, the MYC-YF13X module has integrated DDR3L, external memory and carried out a variety of peripheral and IO signals through the 1.0 mm pitch 148-pin stamp-hole (Castellated-Hole) expansion interface.
The MYC-YF13X CPU Module is a compact SoM form factor measuring only 39mm by 37mm. It is capable of running Linux and provided with software resources including kernel and driver source code, together with detailed user manual and documentations to help customer start their development rapidly.
The MYD-YF13X Development Board is a starter kit for evaluating the MYC-YF13X CPU Module. It has a versatile base board to facilitate the expansion from the MYC-YF13X through the 1.0 mm pitch 148-pin stamp-hole (Castellated-Hole) interface, a rich set of peripherals and interfaces have been brought out such as RS232, RS485, two USB 2.0 HOST and one USB 2.0 OTG, two Gigabit Ethernet, CAN, one Micro SD card slot, one USB based Mini-PCIe 4G Module interface with one SIM card holder, LCD interface, Camera interface, Audio input and output as well as two extension headers.
The MYC-YT113X CPU Module is provided with two standard configurations for Nand Flash or eMMC version options at cost-effective prices. The Nand Flash version (MYC-YF135-256N256D-100-I) is pricing at only $19/pc. Discount is to be offered for volume quantities. MYIR also provides OEM/ODM services to help customers accelerate their time to market and save cost.
More information about above new products can be found at:
https://www.myirtech.com/list.asp?id=726
Linda Zhang
