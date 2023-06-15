Submit Release
Third European Medicines Agency and Nuclear Medicines Europe bilateral meeting, from 15/06/2023 to 15/06/2023

This (virtual) meeting between European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Nuclear Medicines Europe is being organised in the context of the EMA annual bilateral meetings with industry stakeholder organisations. The purpose of the meeting is to exchange views and promote dialogue on topics of common interest such as the development of radiopharmaceutical imaging agents and Radioligand therapeutics.

