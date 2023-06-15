Software Growth Partners Makes Majority Investment in ClearlyRated to Drive Expansion of its Experience and Reputation Management Capabilities

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Wash., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearlyRated , a leading provider of satisfaction surveys and service quality benchmarking for B2B professional services firms, is proud to announce a majority investment from Software Growth Partners (SGP) to accelerate the growth of its industry-leading experience and reputation management platform. ClearlyRated helps B2B services firms measure the client and employee experience, reduce customer and employee attrition, differentiate on service quality, and build online reputation.



As a rapidly growing software company with a strong foothold in numerous industries, ClearlyRated was seeking a strategic financial partner that not only makes capital investments, but also has a strong track-record of building successful software businesses. SGP’s investment will assist ClearlyRated in realizing its goal of providing the most comprehensive customer experience (CX) and reputation management platform for B2B professional services firms.

“We chose SGP as our partner because of their established track record of accelerating innovation and driving growth. With their investment and expertise, we’ll be able to more fully realize our vision and make an even greater impact on our customers and the industries we serve today in the months and years ahead,” said Eric Gregg , Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ClearlyRated.

SGP is a software-focused investment firm that partners with founder-owned technology companies and supports them in boosting their current growth trajectories by investing in and implementing best practices across a number of areas such as product strategy, customer experience, sales, and marketing. Members of SGP’s team will work alongside ClearlyRated’s existing management team to fully realize the company’s vision, to accelerate product development, and to address the rapidly evolving needs of its customers across different industry segments.

“SGP’s investment strategy focuses on identifying software companies that operate in growing markets and engaging with them as active partners to help them achieve their true potential. Not only does ClearlyRated offer a differentiated CX management platform for B2B professional services firms, but they also have very high customer satisfaction and Net Promoter® Score. We are excited to partner with the ClearlyRated team to complement their strategy through our operational playbook and to create win-win outcomes for the company’s customers and employees,” said Sumit Garg , Founder and Managing Partner of SGP.

Canaccord Genuity acted as the exclusive financial advisor to ClearlyRated in this transaction.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated is a leading provider of satisfaction surveys and service quality benchmarking for B2B professional services firms. We help our customers leverage the Net Promoter® Score survey methodology to measure their client and employee experience, reduce customer and employee attrition, differentiate on service quality, and build online reputation. For more information, please visit https://clearlyrated.com/solutions .

About Software Growth Partners

Software Growth Partners (SGP) is a Silicon Valley based investment firm that focuses on lower-middle market software companies. SGP pursues a partnership-driven and hands-on investment approach and strives to be an ideal financial and strategic partner for founder-owned companies and entrepreneurs that are looking for some liquidity while still retaining significant upside resulting from growth in their businesses. As a value-added investor, SGP is actively involved with its portfolio companies at all stages and provides significant operational and strategic support to its management teams as the companies scale towards realizing their full potential. For more information, please visit https://softwaregrowthpartners.com/

Net promoter, NPS, and Net Promoter Score are trademarks of Satmetrix Systems, Inc., Bain & Company, and Fred Reichheld.