France Industrial Robotics Industry to Grow at a CAGR 37.2% from 2022 to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report France Industrial Robotics Market by Type (Traditional, Collaborative Robots), Component, Payload, Application (Handling, Processing), Industry (Automotive, Food & Beverages) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, France Industrial Robotics Market to Grow at a CAGR 37.2% from 2022 to 2027.

Increased production of electric and hybrid vehicles is expected to drive demand for robots.

According to the International Monetary Fund, France is the second-largest economy in Europe and plays an important role in the growth of the industrial sector in this region. Government funding is expected to boost automation and the presence of robots in the country’s power, public transport, and defense industries.

The automotive industry in France is continuously making efforts to increase competitiveness by reducing costs and increasing productivity through automation. For example, the PSA Group (France) has deployed Universal Robots (Denmark) industrial robots to assemble vehicles at its Sochaux plant. With the French government planning to have one million electric and hybrid vehicles on the road by 2022, investments in vehicle manufacturing are also expected to boost the industrial robotics industry for industrial robots.

Companies such as Renault (France) are investing billions in setting up electric vehicle production facilities due to the increasing demand for such vehicles. Introducing new facilities and government incentives for electric vehicles are expected to boost the industrial robotics market in France in the coming years and thus drive the industrial robots market share.

Top Key Market Players in Industrial Robotics companies

FANUC Corporation (FANUC (Japan)),

ABB (Switzerland),

Yaskawa Electric (Yaskawa (Japan)),

KUKA (Germany),

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan),

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan),

DENSO (Japan),

Nachi-Fujikoshi (Japan),among others

