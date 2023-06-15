Digital health start-up Capreolos GmbH launches Ready4OP app to support patients before major surgical procedures

Capreolos' first product, the Ready4OP app, is a digital patient companion for preparing for major operations in the chest and abdomen and is based on longstanding surgical expertise, as well as broad scientific and clinical know-how

Ready4OP supports patients with comprehensive knowledge about major surgical interventions thus providing more security in doctor consultations

The app is available free of charge in the Apple Appstore and in the Google Playstore



/EIN News/ -- FRANKFURT and BAD VILBEL, Germany, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capreolos GmbH (formerly Patronus Health GmbH), the developer of an interactive, app-based surgery prehabilitation program for patients, doctors, and clinics, today announced the official launch of its first product, the Ready4OP app. The digital companion supports patients preparing for major operations. Capreolos provides evidence based, scientifically sound information and useful facts about surgery and hospital stays. The Ready4OP app also provides a guide to questions for doctor-patient discussions. It is intended to help patients and their care givers to optimally prepare for the first consultation with their surgeon. In everyday medical practice, general practitioners and other non-surgical specialists are often unable to fully cover all the relevant information and provide this support to their patients.

Prof. Andreas Schnitzbauer, Chief Executive Officer of Capreolos GmbH and Deputy Clinic Director of the Clinic for General and Visceral Surgery at the University Hospital Frankfurt, emphasized: ”Through many years of surgical experience, we know that up to two in three people have problems finding reliable and understandable health information. This is especially true before major cancer surgeries but often begins with a diagnosis. Many patients are unable to correctly interpret the consequences of an illness on their health and find it difficult to ask their doctor the right questions. In addition, the stressful daily demands of physicians can make it a challenge to recognize the varying levels of knowledge and health literacy of patients. Doctors cannot assume specialist knowledge on the patient side. This is where the Ready4OP app comes in, providing a digital patient textbook. By empowering patients, our app strengthens autonomy in dealing with medical documents and communicating with specialized doctors.”

Charlotte Detemble, Chief Operating Officer of Capreolos GmbH and physician at the University Hospital Frankfurt, said: “As a doctor, I want patients to be able to discuss their upcoming surgery with me and my colleagues in a meaningful way. The Ready4OP app helps patients to be well prepared. This is just our first step: Capreolos aims to support the whole process of prehabilitation: we focus on the time prior to surgery, on optimally preparing the patient by providing delivering knowledge, promoting strength, mobility, and endurance, as well as supporting optimal nutrition and mental well-being. We know from numerous scientific studies that prehabilitation reduces the need for expensive treatment of complications after surgery, and thus not only contributes to significantly better patient outcomes, but also to cost savings in the healthcare system. Capreolos was established to become the first source of information on prehabilitation for doctors and patients, i.e. the best possible preparation for major operations.”

Dr. Dora Zmuc, Chief Business Development Officer at Capreolos and originator of the idea behind the Ready4OP app, explained: “The Ready4OP app is our first product in a still young market. We designed the app as a living platform that allows for quick adjustments and the addition of new modules in the shortest time possible. It can incorporate ideas from patients, doctors, and even other stakeholders. The Ready4OP app is the first step taken by Capreolos GmbH to build a comprehensive prehabilitation program.”

The Ready4OP app is available free of charge in the Apple Appstore and in the Google Playstore. It is a learning tool for patients before major surgeries. In addition to interventions in the case of cancer in the abdomen, thorax or breast, it also includes bariatric (weight-reducing) interventions in overweight people or hernia repairs after previous surgeries operations. The digital patient textbook uses 9 categories and 52 subcategories and includes information on how to best communicate with your doctor and how to easily understand complicated facts, how patients can best prepare in the weeks before the procedure (prehabilitation) and what the procedure process before and after the hospital stay can look like.

About Capreolos GmbH

Capreolos GmbH (formerly Patronus Health GmbH) is a digital health start-up that aims to give patients and doctors access to structured prehabilitation measures before major surgeries. Based on scientific evidence and medical excellence, Capreolos wants to be pioneers in terms of quality of care and patient safety, while at the same time strengthening patient autonomy. The company received the E-Health Award from the State of Hesse in September 2021 for this approach. Capreolos was founded by three active clinicians with proven expertise in business finance, patient safety, and quality management. Together, the founders Prof. Dr. Andreas Schnitzbauer, Charlotte Detemble and Dr. Dora Žmuc has extensive experience in national and international cutting-edge medicine and patient-oriented research. Mark Siller joined the founding team as an app development expert. Founded in August 2021, the company is based in Bad Vilbel. Due to a similarity in names in the industry, Patronus Health GmbH was renamed Capreolos GmbH in June 2023. For more information about Capreolos visit our website www.capreolos.com.

Contact

Prof. Dr. Andreas Schnitzbauer

Capreolos GmbH

Saalburgstr. 4 c

61118 Bad Vilbel

andreas@capreolos.com

Media Contact

MC Services AG

Katja Arnold / Jennifer Hillebrand

+49 89 210228 0

capreolos@mc-services.eu