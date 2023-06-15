Announcement of the 41st Macao Young Musicians Competition schedule

MACAU, June 15 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the 41st Macao Young Musicians Competition, dedicated to the piano category, will start on 30 July (Sunday). The provisional Competition schedule will be available from 10am on 16 June at the Macao Young Musicians Competition website www.icm.gov.mo/CJMM.

The application period of the Competition ended on 7 June and more than 600 applications were received. The Competition will be held from 30 July to 9 August at the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (Mong-Ha Campus) and the University Hall of the University of Macau. The “Special Prizes Competition” is provisionally scheduled to be held on 13 August (Sunday) at the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (Mong-Ha Campus). The order of performance will be determined through a random electronic ballot. All participants must register in person at the competition venue during the designated period by presenting the original copy of their valid Macao Resident Identity Card and perform according to the allocated order. Participants in the solo category of this year’s Competition must memorise the music scores. Participants in the Piano Four-hands and Chamber Music categories and accompanists of the Piano Concerto category must use legal copies of music scores. The warm-up room schedule will be determined by the organiser on-site according to the order of the performance.

The “BOC Macau Presents: 41st Macao Young Musicians Competition - Talk: Piano Performance Techniques” will be held on 1, 2 and 8 July at the Auditorium of the Macao Museum of Art. Tickets are priced at MOP200, MOP250 and MOP300 and are available through the Macau Ticketing Network at www.macauticket.com. A 20% discount will be offered to holders of Macau BOC Credit or debit Card. Seats are limited and subject to availability. For more information about the talks, please refer to the “Downloads” section of the Competition’s website.

For the latest information on the Competition, please visit www.icm.gov.mo/CJMM, the “IC Art” page on Facebook, or the official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”. For enquiries, please email cjmm@icm.gov.mo or contact IC through tel. no. 8399 6849 during office hours.