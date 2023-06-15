Introducing the Generation-3 Beach-Lander: Unleashing Limitless Possibilities at Marina Papagayo!

/EIN News/ -- ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Craft Marine is thrilled to share the exciting news of their upcoming delivery of the highly anticipated Generation-3 Beach-Lander to the enchanting Marina Papagayo Resort in Costa Rica. Building upon the remarkable success of their first Beach-Lander delivery to this same resort, they have further elevated the experience with a range of enhancements and innovations, ready to take folks on unforgettable coastal adventures.



Unleash the Power of Accessibility

At Ocean Craft Marine they believe that boating should be an inclusive and accessible experience for everyone. With the Generation-3 Beach-Lander, they have redefined the concept of luxury, making accessibility the ultimate indulgence. Their state-of-the-art boat design permits passengers to effortlessly embark and disembark, ensuring a safe and seamless journey for all passengers.

Explore Boundless Horizons

The Gen-3 Beach-Lander combines the best of both worlds - the freedom of land and the exhilaration of the open sea. With its innovative hydraulically controlled bow ramp, you are enabled to access hidden coves, remote islands, and pristine shorelines. Adding to its impressive capabilities, the Gen-3 Beach-Lander is equipped with remotely controlled hydraulic jack plates installed on the transom, providing the boat an extreme shoal water capability. This remarkable feature allows you to effortlessly navigate shallow waters, expanding your range of adventure and unlocking access to untouched territories.

Versatility and Functionality at its Finest

The Ocean Craft Marine Beach-Lander is not just a means of transportation; it's a versatile platform that opens up endless possibilities. Whether you're a resort guest, yacht owner, diver, swimmer, or someone with physical disabilities, the Gen-3 Beach-Lander caters to your unique needs.

About Ocean Craft Marine

Based in Annapolis, Maryland, Ocean Craft Marine helps professional and recreational boaters successfully accomplish their individual boating missions by providing the safest, highest quality, purpose-built rigid-hull inflatable boats in the world. They offer a unique combination of deep, global boat building experience, a dynamic design and production process and a dedication to comprehensive customer service. For additional information on Ocean Craft Marine, visit oceancraftmarine.com.

