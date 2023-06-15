Loft Legs now available to buy online and in store at over 870 Screwfix branches in the UK and Ireland
Loft Leg Ltd., is delighted to announce that its products are now available to buy online and in store at over 870 Screwfix branches in the UK and Ireland.
— Gareth Storey, Director
This is a major coup for the company, which has seen its sales and profile grow significantly in recent years. The move will enable even more homeowners to benefit from the advantages of using Loft Legs, which are essential for any house that has the government recommended depth of loft insulation installed and also wants to use their loft space for storage.
Loft Leg Director, Gareth Storey said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Screwfix, which is one of the UK’s most trusted names in home improvement. This partnership will enable us to reach even more people who can benefit from our products.”
Loft Legs are the leading raised loft floor solution on the market and are tested and certified to British and European safety standards. They are easy to install and manufactured in the UK from recycled materials, making them the perfect solution for anyone who wants to make the most of their loft.
For more information about Loft Legs, please visit www.loftleg.com.
