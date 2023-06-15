The Province continues to provide support to evacuees in northeast B.C. who require assistance through Emergency Support Services (ESS), such as lodging, food, clothing and other incidentals.

Evacuee reception centres have been established in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek and Chetwynd for evacuees from the West Kiskatinaw and Donnie Creek wildfires. People in need of emergency supports must go to an evacuee reception centre to register so they can receive supports.

Lodging supports are available in Dawson Creek, Chetwynd and Fort. St. John. People who choose to evacuate to an area outside of these communities to stay with family or friends are eligible to receive vouchers to help with costs associated with billeting in B.C., after registering at the local reception centre.

People will be given vouchers for local businesses, such as grocery stores, that local authorities have relationships with as part of their emergency management plans.

ESS reception centre locations:

Dawson Creek: Kin Arena, 1101 106 Ave. (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Chetwynd: District Town Hall, 5400 Hospital Rd. (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Fort St. John: Pomeroy Sports Centre, 9324 96 St. (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Learn More:

For more information on Emergency Support Services, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-management/preparedbc/evacuation-recovery/evacuee-guidance#where

For more information and updates on the current wildfire situation and road conditions, follow @EmergencyInfoBC via Twitter or visit: https://www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca/latest-news/

Or Drive BC: https://drivebc.ca/#mapView&ll=54.004539%2C-123.75&z=6&xtg=Map%20Badge