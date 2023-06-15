Fire Protection System Pipes Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Fire Protection System Pipes Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Fire Protection System Pipes Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers fire protection system pipes market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s fire protection system pipes market forecast, the fire protection system pipes market size is predicted to reach a value of $19.57 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.97% through the forecast period.

The increase in loss of human lives and property due to fire breakouts is expected to significantly drive the fire protection system pipe market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest fire protection system pipes market share. Major players in the fire protection system pipes market include Johnson Controls International PLC, Simona AG, Tata Steel Ltd, China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd, Astral Pipes, Aquatherm, Bull Moose Tube Company, Engineered Fire Piping S.L., Jakob Eschbach GmbH, Jindal Industries Pvt. Ltd., Kan-Therm GmbH.

Fire Protection System Pipes Market Segments

1) By Type: Seamless Pipes, Welded Pipes

2) By Material: Steel, CPVC, Copper, Other Materials

3) By Application: Fire Suppression System, Fire Sprinkler System

4) By End-Use Industry: Residential, Industrial, Commercial

This type of protection system pipes refer to automatic sprinkler systems and other water systems that are used to put out fires and carry water or other liquid to connect firefighting equipment. For ease of identification by firefighters and other personnel, these pipes are generally painted red to set them apart from other water systems.

