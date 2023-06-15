Derby Barracks - 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
CASE#: 23A5002810
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 2102 hours 06/14/2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: Highland Drive, Westfield VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Michelle Miller
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of an altercation at a residence in Westfield VT. Troopers from the Derby barracks and Newport Ambulance responded to the scene. Investigation revealed Michelle Miller attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a family member and interfered with their ability to contact emergency services. Miller was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Derby barracks for processing. At the completion of processing the Court ordered Miller be held without bail at Northern State Correctional Facility. Miller will appear in Orleans Criminal Court at 12:30PM on 6/15/2023 to be arraigned on charges of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/15/2023 12:30PM
COURT: Orleans Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Aaron Leonard, Trooper
Vermont State Police – Derby
35 Crawford Road,
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881