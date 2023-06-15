Derby Barracks - 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5002810

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 2102 hours 06/14/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Highland Drive, Westfield VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

ACCUSED: Michelle Miller

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of an altercation at a residence in Westfield VT. Troopers from the Derby barracks and Newport Ambulance responded to the scene. Investigation revealed Michelle Miller attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a family member and interfered with their ability to contact emergency services. Miller was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Derby barracks for processing. At the completion of processing the Court ordered Miller be held without bail at Northern State Correctional Facility. Miller will appear in Orleans Criminal Court at 12:30PM on 6/15/2023 to be arraigned on charges of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/15/2023 12:30PM

COURT: Orleans Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov