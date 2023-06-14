Senate Bill 763 Printer's Number 865
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
763
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY SAVAL, TARTAGLIONE, KEARNEY, CAPPELLETTI,
SANTARSIERO, HUGHES, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, FLYNN, DILLON,
COMITTA, SCHWANK, COSTA, COLLETT, BREWSTER, L. WILLIAMS,
STREET, KANE AND MUTH, JUNE 14, 2023
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, JUNE 14, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of July 14, 1961 (P.L.637, No.329), entitled
"An act relating to the payment of wages or compensation for
labor or services; providing for regular pay days; conferring
powers and duties upon the Department of Labor and Industry,
including powers and duties with respect to the civil
collection of wages; providing civil and criminal penalties
for violations of the act; providing for their collection and
disposition and providing for additional civil damages,"
further providing for definitions; and providing for specific
liability.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2.1 of the act of July 14, 1961 (P.L.637,
No.329), known as the Wage Payment and Collection Law, is
amended by adding definitions to read:
Section 2.1. Definitions.--The following words and phrases
when used in this act shall have, unless the context clearly
indicates otherwise, the meanings given to them in this section:
* * *
"Construction contract." An agreement, whether written or
oral, to perform work on real property in this Commonwealth.
