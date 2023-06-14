Senate Bill 22 Printer's Number 869

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - § 1103. Definitions.

As used in this chapter, the following words and phrases

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Account." Any means of registration by which an individual

may engage in one or more functions of a social media platform.

"Algorithmic recommendation." A fully or partially automated

system that suggests, promotes or ranks information for, or

presents advertising to, an individual.

"Delete." To remove personal information such that the

information is not retrievable by anyone and cannot be retrieved

in the normal course of business.

"Mine." The activity or process of searching through large

amounts of information for specific data or patterns.

"Minor." Except as provided in section 1131 (relating to

definitions), an individual who is less than 16 years of age.

"Personal information." As defined in 15 U.S.C. § 6501

(relating to definitions).

"School entity." A school district, intermediate unit, area

career and technical school, charter school or private

residential rehabilitative institution.

"Social media company." A person that owns or operates one

or more social media platforms.

"Social media platform." A public or semi-public Internet-

based service or application that has users in this Commonwealth

and that meets all of the following:

(1) A substantial function of the service or application

is to connect users in order to allow users to interact

socially with each other within the service or application.

(2) The service or application allows users to do one or

20230SB0022PN0869 - 4 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30