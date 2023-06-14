Senate Bill 767 Printer's Number 872
PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - program, along with verification of their eligibility to receive
services under the program.
(3) The amount of the overdue water system bills or
wastewater system bills for the customers seeking assistance
under the program, along with the circumstances that have
resulted from the overdue bills, including arrearages,
termination notices or termination of services.
(e) The department shall review each application under
subsection (d) and determine the amount of the grant to be
awarded, including the designated individuals eligible to
receive assistance under the program and any conditions
regarding the award of the grant.
(f) A grant under the program may only be used to:
(1) Prevent the termination of water system services or
wastewater system services, or both.
(2) Pay past-due water system bills or wastewater system
bills, or both.
(3) Restore terminated water system services or wastewater
system services, or both.
(g) The following apply to reports:
(1) Each July 1 following the effective date of this
subsection, the department shall issue a report on:
(i) The water system entities and wastewater system entities
that have sought a grant under the program.
(ii) The water system entities and wastewater system
entities that have received a grant under the program.
(iii) The number of customers who received assistance under
the program, along with the amount and purpose of the grant
received by each customer.
(iv) The total amount of money expended under the program.
