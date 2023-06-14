Submit Release
Senate Bill 767 Printer's Number 872

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - program, along with verification of their eligibility to receive

services under the program.

(3) The amount of the overdue water system bills or

wastewater system bills for the customers seeking assistance

under the program, along with the circumstances that have

resulted from the overdue bills, including arrearages,

termination notices or termination of services.

(e) The department shall review each application under

subsection (d) and determine the amount of the grant to be

awarded, including the designated individuals eligible to

receive assistance under the program and any conditions

regarding the award of the grant.

(f) A grant under the program may only be used to:

(1) Prevent the termination of water system services or

wastewater system services, or both.

(2) Pay past-due water system bills or wastewater system

bills, or both.

(3) Restore terminated water system services or wastewater

system services, or both.

(g) The following apply to reports:

(1) Each July 1 following the effective date of this

subsection, the department shall issue a report on:

(i) The water system entities and wastewater system entities

that have sought a grant under the program.

(ii) The water system entities and wastewater system

entities that have received a grant under the program.

(iii) The number of customers who received assistance under

the program, along with the amount and purpose of the grant

received by each customer.

(iv) The total amount of money expended under the program.

