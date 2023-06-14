Senate Bill 12 Printer's Number 868

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - Section 4. Sections 9, 12 and 13 of the act are amended to

read:

Section 9. Enforcement; Rules and Regulations.--[The

secretary shall enforce this act.] (a) The secretary shall make

and, from time to time, revise regulations, with the assistance

of the board, when requested by the secretary, which shall be

deemed appropriate to carry out the purposes of this act and to

safeguard the minimum wage rates thereby established. Such

regulations may include, but are not limited to, regulations

defining and governing bona fide executive, administrative, or

professional employes and outside salespersons, learners and

apprentices, their number, proportion, length of learning

period, and other working conditions; [handicapped] workers with

disabilities; part-time pay; overtime standards; bonuses;

allowances for board, lodging, apparel, or other facilities or

services customarily furnished by employers to employes;

allowances for gratuities; or allowances for such other special

conditions or circumstances which may be incidental to a

particular employer-employe relationship.

(b) The secretary shall have the authority to investigate

possible violations of this act and to assess administrative

penalties under section 12.

Section 12. Penalties.--(a) Any employer and his or her

agent, or the officer or agent of any corporation, who

discharges or in any other manner discriminates against any

employe because such employe has testified or is about to

testify before the secretary or his or her representative in any

investigation or proceeding under or related to this act, or

because such employer believes that said employe may so testify

shall, upon conviction thereof in a summary proceeding, be

