Senate Bill 12 Printer's Number 868

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - Section 4. Sections 9, 12 and 13 of the act are amended to
read:
Section 9. Enforcement; Rules and Regulations.--[The
secretary shall enforce this act.] (a) The secretary shall make
and, from time to time, revise regulations, with the assistance
of the board, when requested by the secretary, which shall be
deemed appropriate to carry out the purposes of this act and to
safeguard the minimum wage rates thereby established. Such
regulations may include, but are not limited to, regulations
defining and governing bona fide executive, administrative, or
professional employes and outside salespersons, learners and
apprentices, their number, proportion, length of learning
period, and other working conditions; [handicapped] workers with
disabilities; part-time pay; overtime standards; bonuses;
allowances for board, lodging, apparel, or other facilities or
services customarily furnished by employers to employes;
allowances for gratuities; or allowances for such other special
conditions or circumstances which may be incidental to a
particular employer-employe relationship.
(b) The secretary shall have the authority to investigate
possible violations of this act and to assess administrative
penalties under section 12.
Section 12. Penalties.--(a) Any employer and his or her
agent, or the officer or agent of any corporation, who
discharges or in any other manner discriminates against any
employe because such employe has testified or is about to
testify before the secretary or his or her representative in any
investigation or proceeding under or related to this act, or
because such employer believes that said employe may so testify
shall, upon conviction thereof in a summary proceeding, be
