Senate Bill 758 Printer's Number 870
PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 870
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
758
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY MUTH, KANE, FONTANA, COLLETT, DILLON, SANTARSIERO,
COSTA, COMITTA AND CAPPELLETTI, JUNE 14, 2023
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JUNE 14, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in riot, disorderly conduct and
related offenses, providing for concurrent jurisdiction to
prosecute.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 5562. Concurrent jurisdiction to prosecute.
In addition to the authority conferred upon the Attorney
General by the act of October 15, 1980 (P.L.950, No.164), known
as the Commonwealth Attorneys Act, the Attorney General shall
have the authority to investigate and institute criminal
proceedings for a felony offense under this subchapter if the
Attorney General requests in writing to prosecute the felony
offense under this subchapter in a criminal court or juvenile
delinquency court and:
(1) t he district attorney with jurisdiction over the
prosecution of the felony offense accepts the request in
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19