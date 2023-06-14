Senate Bill 758 Printer's Number 870

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 870

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

758

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY MUTH, KANE, FONTANA, COLLETT, DILLON, SANTARSIERO,

COSTA, COMITTA AND CAPPELLETTI, JUNE 14, 2023

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JUNE 14, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in riot, disorderly conduct and

related offenses, providing for concurrent jurisdiction to

prosecute.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 5562. Concurrent jurisdiction to prosecute.

In addition to the authority conferred upon the Attorney

General by the act of October 15, 1980 (P.L.950, No.164), known

as the Commonwealth Attorneys Act, the Attorney General shall

have the authority to investigate and institute criminal

proceedings for a felony offense under this subchapter if the

Attorney General requests in writing to prosecute the felony

offense under this subchapter in a criminal court or juvenile

delinquency court and:

(1) t he district attorney with jurisdiction over the

prosecution of the felony offense accepts the request in

