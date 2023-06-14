Senate Bill 774 Printer's Number 873
PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - education and experience and may give special consideration to
applicants with training and experience in municipal government
operation. The city administrator shall serve at the pleasure of
council, subject to contractual rights that may arise under an
employment or professional services agreement that may be
entered in accordance with section 112A03 (relating to
employment or professional services agreement).
§ 112A03. Employment or professional services agreement.
(a) Agreement.--Council may enter into an employment or
professional services agreement with the city administrator. The
[employment] agreement may set forth the terms and conditions of
employment. The [employment] agreement shall remain in effect
for a specified period terminating not later than two years
after the effective date of the [employment] agreement or the
date of the organizational meeting of council after the next
municipal election, whichever is earlier.
(b) Conditions.--
(1) An [employment] agreement under subsection (a) may
specify conditions under which a city administrator may be
entitled to severance compensation[.] if the city
administrator is an individual, or payments for the
termination of appointment if the city administrator is a
partnership, limited partnership, an association or
professional corporation.
(2) An [employment] agreement under subsection (a) may
not guarantee retention or employment through the term of the
[employment] agreement or confer upon the city administrator
any legal remedy based on specific performance.
(3) An [employment] agreement under subsection (a),
executed on or after a municipal election but before the
