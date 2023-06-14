Senate Bill 774 Printer's Number 873

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - education and experience and may give special consideration to

applicants with training and experience in municipal government

operation. The city administrator shall serve at the pleasure of

council, subject to contractual rights that may arise under an

employment or professional services agreement that may be

entered in accordance with section 112A03 (relating to

employment or professional services agreement).

§ 112A03. Employment or professional services agreement.

(a) Agreement.--Council may enter into an employment or

professional services agreement with the city administrator. The

[employment] agreement may set forth the terms and conditions of

employment. The [employment] agreement shall remain in effect

for a specified period terminating not later than two years

after the effective date of the [employment] agreement or the

date of the organizational meeting of council after the next

municipal election, whichever is earlier.

(b) Conditions.--

(1) An [employment] agreement under subsection (a) may

specify conditions under which a city administrator may be

entitled to severance compensation[.] if the city

administrator is an individual, or payments for the

termination of appointment if the city administrator is a

partnership, limited partnership, an association or

professional corporation.

(2) An [employment] agreement under subsection (a) may

not guarantee retention or employment through the term of the

[employment] agreement or confer upon the city administrator

any legal remedy based on specific performance.

(3) An [employment] agreement under subsection (a),

executed on or after a municipal election but before the

20230SB0774PN0873 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30