Senate Bill 775 Printer's Number 874
PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - emergency interim successors for local offices).] Each officer[,
subject to any regulations as the executive head of the
municipality may issue, shall] may designate by title[, if
feasible, or by named person] one or more emergency interim
successors and specify their order of succession. The officer
shall review and revise, as necessary, designations made
pursuant to this subchapter. [The officer will designate a
sufficient number of persons so that there will be not less than
three deputies or emergency interim successors or any
combination of them.] If any officer or deputy of any
municipality is unavailable, the powers of the office shall be
exercised and the duties discharged by his designated emergency
interim successors in the order specified. The emergency interim
successors, in the order specified, shall exercise the powers
and discharge the duties of the office to which designated until
the vacancy is filled in accordance with the Constitution of
Pennsylvania or statutes or until the officer, or his deputy or
a preceding emergency interim successor, ceases to be
unavailable.
§ 1137. Succession period.
Emergency interim successors may exercise the powers and
discharge the duties of an office as authorized in this
subchapter only [after an attack has occurred. The General
Assembly, by concurrent resolution, may terminate the] during an
emergency. The authority of the emergency interim successors to
exercise the powers and discharge the duties of office as
provided under this subchapter shall terminate on the selection,
appointment or election of a permanent successor as required by
law.
Section 10. Section 1138 of Title 53 is repealed:
