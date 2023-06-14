Senate Bill 779 Printer's Number 876
PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - " Reasonable expenses." The term includes attorney fees,
expert witness fees, court costs and compensation for loss of
income.
Section 2. Title 53 is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 307 . Regulation of firearms and ammunition.
(a) Preemption.--The General Assembly has always intended
and continues to intend to occupy the entire field of regulation
of firearms, ammunition, magazines, accessories, firearms
components and ammunition components in this Commonwealth,
including the purchase, sale, transfer, taxation, manufacture,
ownership, possession, use, discharge, transportation and
reporting of loss or theft of firearms, ammunition, firearms
components and ammunition components in this Commonwealth, to
the exclusion of an existing or future ordinance, resolution,
regulation, rule, practice or other action adopted by a
municipality. The Commonwealth preempts and supersedes any
manner of ordinance, resolution, regulation, rule, practice or
other action promulgated or enforced by a municipality of
firearms, ammunition, firearms components or ammunition
components in this Commonwealth, and the action is declared null
and void.
(b) Continuing effect.--The provisions of section 2962(g)
(relating to limitation on municipal powers) and 18 Pa.C.S. §
6120(a) (relating to limitation on the regulation of firearms
and ammunition) shall continue to preempt and supersede a local
ordinance, resolution, regulation, rule, practice or other
action insofar as the local ordinance, resolution, regulation,
rule, practice or other action is inconsistent with the
provisions of section 2962(g) or 18 Pa.C.S. § 6120(a).
Section 3. Within 30 days of the effective date of this
20230SB0779PN0876 - 4 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30