Senate Bill 779 Printer's Number 876

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - " Reasonable expenses." The term includes attorney fees,

expert witness fees, court costs and compensation for loss of

income.

Section 2. Title 53 is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 307 . Regulation of firearms and ammunition.

(a) Preemption.--The General Assembly has always intended

and continues to intend to occupy the entire field of regulation

of firearms, ammunition, magazines, accessories, firearms

components and ammunition components in this Commonwealth,

including the purchase, sale, transfer, taxation, manufacture,

ownership, possession, use, discharge, transportation and

reporting of loss or theft of firearms, ammunition, firearms

components and ammunition components in this Commonwealth, to

the exclusion of an existing or future ordinance, resolution,

regulation, rule, practice or other action adopted by a

municipality. The Commonwealth preempts and supersedes any

manner of ordinance, resolution, regulation, rule, practice or

other action promulgated or enforced by a municipality of

firearms, ammunition, firearms components or ammunition

components in this Commonwealth, and the action is declared null

and void.

(b) Continuing effect.--The provisions of section 2962(g)

(relating to limitation on municipal powers) and 18 Pa.C.S. §

6120(a) (relating to limitation on the regulation of firearms

and ammunition) shall continue to preempt and supersede a local

ordinance, resolution, regulation, rule, practice or other

action insofar as the local ordinance, resolution, regulation,

rule, practice or other action is inconsistent with the

provisions of section 2962(g) or 18 Pa.C.S. § 6120(a).

Section 3. Within 30 days of the effective date of this

20230SB0779PN0876 - 4 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30