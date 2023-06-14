Senate Bill 745 Printer's Number 889

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 889

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

745

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, COSTA, J. WARD AND

CULVER, JUNE 14, 2023

REFERRED TO COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY, JUNE 14, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 62 (Procurement) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in contracts for public works, providing for

contracts for information technology commodities and

services.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 62 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 3914. Contracts for information technology commodities and

services.

A contract for the procurement of end point devices shall

require that those devices, services and solutions meet the

National Institute of Standards and Technology guidelines and

best practices for computer security. As used in this section,

the term "end point device" shall mean any Internet capable

computer hardware device on a transmission control protocol or

Internet protocol network.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18