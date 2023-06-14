Senate Bill 745 Printer's Number 889
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
745
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, COSTA, J. WARD AND
CULVER, JUNE 14, 2023
REFERRED TO COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY, JUNE 14, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 62 (Procurement) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in contracts for public works, providing for
contracts for information technology commodities and
services.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 62 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 3914. Contracts for information technology commodities and
services.
A contract for the procurement of end point devices shall
require that those devices, services and solutions meet the
National Institute of Standards and Technology guidelines and
best practices for computer security. As used in this section,
the term "end point device" shall mean any Internet capable
computer hardware device on a transmission control protocol or
Internet protocol network.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
