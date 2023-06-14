Submit Release
Senate Bill 780 Printer's Number 875

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - personnel or screeners with specific training in vision

screening techniques and protocols approved by the Advisory

Health Board. The results of the vision screening shall be

supplied to the parent or legal guardian of the child.

(2) For a child who fails a required vision screening, a

comprehensive eye health and vision examination, performed by an

ophthalmologist or optometrist, shall also be required.

Notification of the parent or legal guardian of the failed

screening shall be accompanied by notification of requirement

for a comprehensive eye health and vision examination that must

be completed within one hundred twenty (120) days or before the

start of the next school year, whichever comes first, and a list

of vision resources compiled by the Department of Health.

Notification may also include a form, to be completed by the

examining ophthalmologist or optometrist, to be used for

reporting the results of the examination. The report may

include, but not be limited to, the following:

(i) Date of report.

(ii) Name, address and date of birth of the child.

(iii) Name of the child's school.

(iv) A summary of significant findings, including best

corrected visual acuity, diagnosis, treatment, prognosis and

whether or not a return visit is recommended and, if so, when.

(v) Recommended educational adjustments for the child, if

any, which may include preferential seating in the classroom,

eyeglasses for full-time use in school, eyeglasses for part-time

use in school, sight-saving eyeglasses or any other

recommendations.

(vi) Name, address and signature of the examiner.

