Senate Bill 700 Printer's Number 877

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 877

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

700

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, DUSH, LAUGHLIN, BROWN, HUTCHINSON, MILLER,

HAYWOOD, SCHWANK AND MASTRIANO, JUNE 14, 2023

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 14, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in certification of teachers, further

providing for Career and Technical Instructional Certificate;

and abrogating regulations.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1204.2(b) of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is

amended and the section is amended by adding a subsection to

read:

Section 1204.2. Career and Technical Instructional

Certificate.--* * *

(b) [In addition to other requirements promulgated by the

State Board of Education, the State Board of Education shall

require an applicant to present evidence of at least four (4)

years of wage-earning experience in the occupation to be taught

in order for the Secretary of Education to grant the applicant a

