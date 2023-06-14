Senate Bill 700 Printer's Number 877
PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 877
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
700
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, DUSH, LAUGHLIN, BROWN, HUTCHINSON, MILLER,
HAYWOOD, SCHWANK AND MASTRIANO, JUNE 14, 2023
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 14, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in certification of teachers, further
providing for Career and Technical Instructional Certificate;
and abrogating regulations.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1204.2(b) of the act of March 10, 1949
(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is
amended and the section is amended by adding a subsection to
read:
Section 1204.2. Career and Technical Instructional
Certificate.--* * *
(b) [In addition to other requirements promulgated by the
State Board of Education, the State Board of Education shall
require an applicant to present evidence of at least four (4)
years of wage-earning experience in the occupation to be taught
in order for the Secretary of Education to grant the applicant a
