Senate Bill 784 Printer's Number 880
PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - commission.
(c) Oath of office of members.--As soon as possible and in
any event no later than 30 days after a resolution to organize
under subsection (a), the members of the commission under
subsection (b) shall make an oath in the same manner provided
under section 2915 (relating to oath of office of members of
commission).
(d) Applicability.--Except as otherwise provided, sections
2911 (relating to submission of question for election of
government study commission), 2912 (relating to election of
members of commission), 2913 (relating to nomination of
candidates), 2914 (relating to results of election) and 2915 may
not apply to a government study commission organized under this
section.
(e) Termination of distressed status.--The subsequent
termination of distressed status of a distressed municipality
may not have any effect on an existing government study
commission under subsection (a).
Section 3. Sections 2916(a), 2918, 2920, 2921(a) and (c),
2927 and 2962(b) and (i) of Title 53 are amended to read:
§ 2916. First meeting of commission.
(a) Procedure.--As soon as possible and in any event no
later than 15 days after its certification of election or
appointment under section 2914.1 (relating to appointment of
government study commission in distressed municipality), as
applicable, the government study commission shall organize and
hold its first meeting and elect one of its members chairman and
another member vice chairman, fix its hours and place of meeting
and adopt rules for the conduct of its business it deems
necessary and advisable.
