Senate Bill 784 Printer's Number 880

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - commission.

(c) Oath of office of members.--As soon as possible and in

any event no later than 30 days after a resolution to organize

under subsection (a), the members of the commission under

subsection (b) shall make an oath in the same manner provided

under section 2915 (relating to oath of office of members of

commission).

(d) Applicability.--Except as otherwise provided, sections

2911 (relating to submission of question for election of

government study commission), 2912 (relating to election of

members of commission), 2913 (relating to nomination of

candidates), 2914 (relating to results of election) and 2915 may

not apply to a government study commission organized under this

section.

(e) Termination of distressed status.--The subsequent

termination of distressed status of a distressed municipality

may not have any effect on an existing government study

commission under subsection (a).

Section 3. Sections 2916(a), 2918, 2920, 2921(a) and (c),

2927 and 2962(b) and (i) of Title 53 are amended to read:

§ 2916. First meeting of commission.

(a) Procedure.--As soon as possible and in any event no

later than 15 days after its certification of election or

appointment under section 2914.1 (relating to appointment of

government study commission in distressed municipality), as

applicable, the government study commission shall organize and

hold its first meeting and elect one of its members chairman and

another member vice chairman, fix its hours and place of meeting

and adopt rules for the conduct of its business it deems

necessary and advisable.

