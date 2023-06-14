Senate Bill 708 Printer's Number 878
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
708
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, BREWSTER AND HUTCHINSON, JUNE 14, 2023
REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, JUNE 14, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in game or wildlife protection, further providing
for regulations.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2102 of Title 34 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 2102. Regulations.
* * *
(b.1) Regular antlered deer hunting season.--Notwithstanding
any provision of law or regulation, the regular antlered deer
hunting season shall open on the first Monday following
Thanksgiving.
* * *
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
