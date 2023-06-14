Senate Bill 708 Printer's Number 878

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 878

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

708

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, BREWSTER AND HUTCHINSON, JUNE 14, 2023

REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, JUNE 14, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in game or wildlife protection, further providing

for regulations.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2102 of Title 34 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 2102. Regulations.

* * *

(b.1) Regular antlered deer hunting season.--Notwithstanding

any provision of law or regulation, the regular antlered deer

hunting season shall open on the first Monday following

Thanksgiving.

* * *

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15