Senate Bill 714 Printer's Number 879
PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 879
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
714
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY AUMENT, BARTOLOTTA, PENNYCUICK, MILLER,
SANTARSIERO, LAUGHLIN, BOSCOLA, STEFANO, A. WILLIAMS AND
ROBINSON, JUNE 14, 2023
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 14, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," providing for the STEM Grant Program;
and making an appropriation.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding an
article to read:
ARTICLE XV-N
STEM GRANT PROGRAM
Section 1501-N. Scope of article.
This article relates to the STEM Grant Program.
Section 1502-N. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this article
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
