Senate Bill 714 Printer's Number 879

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

714

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY AUMENT, BARTOLOTTA, PENNYCUICK, MILLER,

SANTARSIERO, LAUGHLIN, BOSCOLA, STEFANO, A. WILLIAMS AND

ROBINSON, JUNE 14, 2023

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 14, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," providing for the STEM Grant Program;

and making an appropriation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding an

article to read:

ARTICLE XV-N

STEM GRANT PROGRAM

Section 1501-N. Scope of article.

This article relates to the STEM Grant Program.

Section 1502-N. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this article

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

