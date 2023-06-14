Senate Bill 785 Printer's Number 881
PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - (1) The Secretary of Agriculture or a designee.
(2) One member who is a resident of this Commonwealth
from each of the following:
(i) The University of Pennsylvania School of
Veterinary Medicine.
(ii) The College of Agricultural Sciences of The
Pennsylvania State University.
(iii) The American Kennel Club.
(iv) The Federated Humane Societies of Pennsylvania.
(v) The Northeast Beagle Gundog Federation.
(vi) The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of
Cruelty to Animals.
(vii) The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau.
(viii) PennAg Industries Association.
(ix) The Pennsylvania State Grange.
(x) The Insurance Federation of Pennsylvania.
(xi) The Office of Attorney General.
(xii) The Pennsylvania State Police.
(xiii) The Pet Advocacy Network.
(3) Two members who are residents of this Commonwealth
from each of the following:
(i) The Pennsylvania Federation of Dog Clubs, at
least one of whom represents a licensed kennel.
(ii) The Pennsylvania Veterinary Medical
Association.
(c) Chairperson.--A majority of the members shall select the
chairperson of the board. The board shall select a chairperson
at its first meeting and then at the beginning of each
legislative session thereafter.
(d) Terms of members.--Except for members who serve ex
