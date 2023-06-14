Senate Bill 785 Printer's Number 881

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - (1) The Secretary of Agriculture or a designee.

(2) One member who is a resident of this Commonwealth

from each of the following:

(i) The University of Pennsylvania School of

Veterinary Medicine.

(ii) The College of Agricultural Sciences of The

Pennsylvania State University.

(iii) The American Kennel Club.

(iv) The Federated Humane Societies of Pennsylvania.

(v) The Northeast Beagle Gundog Federation.

(vi) The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of

Cruelty to Animals.

(vii) The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau.

(viii) PennAg Industries Association.

(ix) The Pennsylvania State Grange.

(x) The Insurance Federation of Pennsylvania.

(xi) The Office of Attorney General.

(xii) The Pennsylvania State Police.

(xiii) The Pet Advocacy Network.

(3) Two members who are residents of this Commonwealth

from each of the following:

(i) The Pennsylvania Federation of Dog Clubs, at

least one of whom represents a licensed kennel.

(ii) The Pennsylvania Veterinary Medical

Association.

(c) Chairperson.--A majority of the members shall select the

chairperson of the board. The board shall select a chairperson

at its first meeting and then at the beginning of each

legislative session thereafter.

(d) Terms of members.--Except for members who serve ex

20230SB0785PN0881 - 2 -

