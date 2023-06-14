Senate Bill 786 Printer's Number 883

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 883

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

786

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BROWN, MILLER, CULVER AND SCHWANK, JUNE 14, 2023

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

JUNE 14, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 9, 1987 (P.L.220, No.39), entitled "An

act licensing and regulating the practice of social work;

providing penalties; and making an appropriation," further

providing for legislative intent, for definitions, for

license required, for State Board of Social Workers, Marriage

and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors, for powers

and functions of board, for qualifications for license, for

procedures for licensing, for exemption from licensure

examination, for reciprocity, for endorsement of out-of-State

licenses and for reinstatement of license; providing for

restriction on use of title "licensed professional art

therapist" and related titles; and further providing for

penalties, for license renewal, records and fees and for

unlawful practice.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2 of the act of July 9, 1987 (P.L.220,

No.39), known as the Social Workers, Marriage and Family

Therapists and Professional Counselors Act, is amended to read:

Section 2. Legislative intent.

The practice of social work, marriage and family therapy

[and], professional counseling and professional art therapy

within this Commonwealth is hereby declared to affect the public

safety and welfare and to be subject to regulation and control

