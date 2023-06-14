Senate Bill 786 Printer's Number 883
PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 883
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
786
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BROWN, MILLER, CULVER AND SCHWANK, JUNE 14, 2023
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
JUNE 14, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of July 9, 1987 (P.L.220, No.39), entitled "An
act licensing and regulating the practice of social work;
providing penalties; and making an appropriation," further
providing for legislative intent, for definitions, for
license required, for State Board of Social Workers, Marriage
and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors, for powers
and functions of board, for qualifications for license, for
procedures for licensing, for exemption from licensure
examination, for reciprocity, for endorsement of out-of-State
licenses and for reinstatement of license; providing for
restriction on use of title "licensed professional art
therapist" and related titles; and further providing for
penalties, for license renewal, records and fees and for
unlawful practice.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2 of the act of July 9, 1987 (P.L.220,
No.39), known as the Social Workers, Marriage and Family
Therapists and Professional Counselors Act, is amended to read:
Section 2. Legislative intent.
The practice of social work, marriage and family therapy
[and], professional counseling and professional art therapy
within this Commonwealth is hereby declared to affect the public
safety and welfare and to be subject to regulation and control
