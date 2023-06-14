Senate Bill 788 Printer's Number 884

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 884

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

788

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY FARRY, PENNYCUICK, STEFANO AND BREWSTER,

JUNE 14, 2023

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JUNE 14, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sentencing, providing

for sentences for persons not to possess, use, manufacture,

control, sell or transfer firearms.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 42 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 9720.9. Sentences for persons not to possess, use,

manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms.

(a) Mandatory sentence.--

(1) A person convicted of 18 Pa.C.S. § 6105 (relating to

persons not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or

transfer firearms) for violating an offense under 18 Pa.C.S.

§ 6105(b) shall be sentenced to a mandatory term of

imprisonment of at least 11 months.

(2) The mandatory term of imprisonment under paragraph

(1) does not apply if the felony conviction of 18 Pa.C.S. §

6105 was because the person was subject to 18 Pa.C.S. §

