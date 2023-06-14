Senate Bill 788 Printer's Number 884
PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 884
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
788
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY FARRY, PENNYCUICK, STEFANO AND BREWSTER,
JUNE 14, 2023
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JUNE 14, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sentencing, providing
for sentences for persons not to possess, use, manufacture,
control, sell or transfer firearms.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 42 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 9720.9. Sentences for persons not to possess, use,
manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms.
(a) Mandatory sentence.--
(1) A person convicted of 18 Pa.C.S. § 6105 (relating to
persons not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or
transfer firearms) for violating an offense under 18 Pa.C.S.
§ 6105(b) shall be sentenced to a mandatory term of
imprisonment of at least 11 months.
(2) The mandatory term of imprisonment under paragraph
(1) does not apply if the felony conviction of 18 Pa.C.S. §
6105 was because the person was subject to 18 Pa.C.S. §
