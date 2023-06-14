Submit Release
Senate Bill 789 Printer's Number 885

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 885

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

789

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY CULVER, SAVAL, LANGERHOLC, REGAN, SCHWANK,

BREWSTER, FLYNN, KEARNEY, ARGALL, MILLER, HAYWOOD, LAUGHLIN

AND ROBINSON, JUNE 14, 2023

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 14, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," providing for the Building

Opportunity Through Out-of-School Time Grant Program; and

establishing the Building Opportunity Through Out-of-School

Time Fund.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding an

article to read:

ARTICLE XV-N

BUILDING OPPORTUNITY THROUGH

OUT-OF-SCHOOL TIME GRANT PROGRAM

Section 1501-N. Scope of article.

This article relates to the establishment of the Building

Opportunity Through Out-of-School Time Grant Program.

Section 1502-N. Definitions.

