Senate Bill 789 Printer's Number 885
PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 885
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
789
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY CULVER, SAVAL, LANGERHOLC, REGAN, SCHWANK,
BREWSTER, FLYNN, KEARNEY, ARGALL, MILLER, HAYWOOD, LAUGHLIN
AND ROBINSON, JUNE 14, 2023
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 14, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," providing for the Building
Opportunity Through Out-of-School Time Grant Program; and
establishing the Building Opportunity Through Out-of-School
Time Fund.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding an
article to read:
ARTICLE XV-N
BUILDING OPPORTUNITY THROUGH
OUT-OF-SCHOOL TIME GRANT PROGRAM
Section 1501-N. Scope of article.
This article relates to the establishment of the Building
Opportunity Through Out-of-School Time Grant Program.
Section 1502-N. Definitions.
