Senate Bill 790 Printer's Number 886
PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - provisions of this chapter.
§ 9810. Report.
[The department shall submit annually to] By September 30,
2023, and each September 30 thereafter, the department shall
submit to the chairperson and minority chairperson of the
Appropriations Committee of the Senate, the chairperson and
minority chairperson of the Education Committee of the Senate,
the chairperson and minority chairperson of the Veterans Affairs
and Emergency Preparedness Committee of the Senate, the
chairperson and minority chairperson of the Appropriations
Committee of the House of Representatives, the chairperson and
minority chairperson of the Education Committee of the House of
Representatives and the chairperson and minority chairperson of
the Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee of the
House of Representatives a written report concerning the
program. The report shall include, but not be limited to, all of
the following:
* * *
§ 9811. Audit required.
The department shall undergo an annual audit of the program.
The audit shall be conducted in accordance with 31 U.S.C. Ch. 75
(relating to requirements for single audits) by a qualified
[independent] certified public accountant under generally
accepted audit standards of the Governmental Accounting
Standards Board. The audit shall be submitted to the following:
(1) The chairperson and minority chairperson of the
[Education] Appropriations Committee of the Senate.
(1.1) The chairperson and minority chairperson of the
Education Committee of the Senate.
(2) The chairperson and minority chairperson of the
20230SB0790PN0886 - 2 -
