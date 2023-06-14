Senate Bill 790 Printer's Number 886

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - provisions of this chapter.

§ 9810. Report.

[The department shall submit annually to] By September 30,

2023, and each September 30 thereafter, the department shall

submit to the chairperson and minority chairperson of the

Appropriations Committee of the Senate, the chairperson and

minority chairperson of the Education Committee of the Senate,

the chairperson and minority chairperson of the Veterans Affairs

and Emergency Preparedness Committee of the Senate, the

chairperson and minority chairperson of the Appropriations

Committee of the House of Representatives, the chairperson and

minority chairperson of the Education Committee of the House of

Representatives and the chairperson and minority chairperson of

the Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee of the

House of Representatives a written report concerning the

program. The report shall include, but not be limited to, all of

the following:

* * *

§ 9811. Audit required.

The department shall undergo an annual audit of the program.

The audit shall be conducted in accordance with 31 U.S.C. Ch. 75

(relating to requirements for single audits) by a qualified

[independent] certified public accountant under generally

accepted audit standards of the Governmental Accounting

Standards Board. The audit shall be submitted to the following:

(1) The chairperson and minority chairperson of the

[Education] Appropriations Committee of the Senate.

(1.1) The chairperson and minority chairperson of the

Education Committee of the Senate.

(2) The chairperson and minority chairperson of the

