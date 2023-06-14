Senate Bill 791 Printer's Number 887
PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - (ii) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act
of July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the
Commonwealth Documents Law.
(iii) Sections 204(b) and 301(10) of the act of
October 15, 1980 (P.L.950, No.164), known as the
Commonwealth Attorneys Act.
(iv) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181),
known as the Regulatory Review Act.
(b) Contents of regulations.--
(1) Within 120 days of the effective date of this
subsection, the department shall promulgate temporary
regulations to ensure that the Department of Human Services
receives identifying information for each individual who is
eligible for services under section 1183 and to ensure that
each individual is provided with:
(i) An application form for benefits under this
section.
(ii) An emergency stipend.
(iii) N otice of the ability to seek compensation as
provided under 42 Pa.C.S. Ch. 85 Subch. D (relating to
claims for compensation for wrongful conviction).
(2) Within 120 days of the effective date of this
subsection, the Department of Human Services shall promulgate
temporary regulations to implement the provision of benefits
under this section. The regulations shall include:
(i) Creation of an application for benefits.
(ii) Designation of an individual to process
application forms for benefits that are received by the
Department of Human Services, including ensuring that a
determination of eligibility for benefits does not
