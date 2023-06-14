Senate Bill 796 Printer's Number 891
PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - called [eastern] atlantic standard time, shall be the sole and
uniform legal standard of time throughout this Commonwealth; and
on and after the date aforesaid all days shall everywhere be
taken to begin and end in accordance with said standard; and
every mention of, or reference to, any hour or time in any and
all existing future acts of Assembly, municipal ordinances, and
corporate bylaws, in any and all existing or future rules or
regulations adopted by any public officer or official board, in
any and all rules of the courts of the Commonwealth or any of
them, whether standing or special, and whether now in force or
hereafter to be promulgated, in any and all orders, judgments
and decrees of said courts of any of them, and judgments and
sentences of magistrates pronounced or entered on or after the
date aforesaid, in any and all contracts, deeds, wills, and
notices, and in the transaction of all matters of business,
public, legal, commercial, or otherwise,--shall be construed
with reference to, and in accordance with, the said standard
hereby adopted, unless a different standard is therein expressly
provided for: Provided, however, That this act shall not operate
to impose upon any person any forfeiture of rights, or subject
him to the consequences of any default, by reason of any
failure, occurring prior to the date aforesaid, to comply with
the requirement of, or do any act under or in pursuance of any
law, ordinance, contract, notice, deed, will, regulation, rule,
order, judgment, sentence, or decree, if such person shall,
before the said date, have properly done the act or acts which
would be requisite to save such forfeiture or prevent such
default had this law not been enacted: And provided, further,
That when the standard time shall be advanced, for any portion
of the year, by any act of Congress, now in force or hereafter
20230SB0796PN0891 - 2 -
