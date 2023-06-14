Senate Bill 125 Printer's Number 890

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - (iii) who are registered to vote in more than one

state.

(2) May identify and contract with the provider of a

private sector data system, in accordance with subsection

(b), to identify registered electors:

(i) whose addresses have changed;

(ii) who are registered to vote in more than one

state;

(iii) who are deceased; or

(iv) who are not eligible to vote for any other

reason, including a felony conviction.

(b) Private sector data system.--The private sector data

system under subsection (a)(2) shall satisfy the following:

(1) The private sector data system must demonstrate an

ability to work with registered voter identification and

matching systems.

(2) The cost to begin operations with the private sector

data system shall not exceed $100,000.

(3) The cost of continuing operations with the private

sector data system shall not exceed $1 for each registered

elector identified under subsection (a)(2).

(4) A contract with the private sector data system shall

not require the department to complete any actions that are

not necessary to identify registered electors under

subsection (a)(2).

(5) The secretary shall not provide to the system any

information that is not contained in a district register and

necessary to identify registered electors under subsection

(a)(2).

(6) The private sector data system shall not provide,

