Senate Bill 125 Printer's Number 890
(iii) who are registered to vote in more than one
state.
(2) May identify and contract with the provider of a
private sector data system, in accordance with subsection
(b), to identify registered electors:
(i) whose addresses have changed;
(ii) who are registered to vote in more than one
state;
(iii) who are deceased; or
(iv) who are not eligible to vote for any other
reason, including a felony conviction.
(b) Private sector data system.--The private sector data
system under subsection (a)(2) shall satisfy the following:
(1) The private sector data system must demonstrate an
ability to work with registered voter identification and
matching systems.
(2) The cost to begin operations with the private sector
data system shall not exceed $100,000.
(3) The cost of continuing operations with the private
sector data system shall not exceed $1 for each registered
elector identified under subsection (a)(2).
(4) A contract with the private sector data system shall
not require the department to complete any actions that are
not necessary to identify registered electors under
subsection (a)(2).
(5) The secretary shall not provide to the system any
information that is not contained in a district register and
necessary to identify registered electors under subsection
(a)(2).
(6) The private sector data system shall not provide,
