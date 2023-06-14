Senate Bill 813 Printer's Number 892
PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - related to issuing, storing, ordering and returning temporary
disability parking placards.
(2) A temporary disability parking placard may be issued
upon application by an individual to the legislative district
office or authorized organization. The following apply:
(i) The department shall prescribe the form of the
application.
(ii) The application must include a statement signed
by the individual asserting that the individual meets the
qualifications of subsection (a).
(3) The legislative district office or authorized
organization shall electronically submit a copy of the
completed application under this subsection, with a health
care provider's statement or a statement from a police
officer that the individual is disabled in accordance with
subsection (c), to the department to enable the department to
update its records to reflect the issuance of the temporary
disability parking placard.
(4) A temporary disability parking placard issued by a
legislative district office or authorized organization shall
be valid for a period of not more than six months.
(5) An authorized organization may not charge a fee to
members or nonmembers for issuing a temporary disability
parking placard directly to individuals, except for actual
postage incurred, if any.
* * *
(e) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection:
"Authorized organization." A nationally recognized
