Senate Bill 814 Printer's Number 893
PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - (4) Captain Young was transferred to the 184th Ordnance
Battalion in the Republic of Vietnam and served as the
Commander of the 630th Ordnance Company from August 1969
until January 1970, when he was transferred to the Infantry
Branch and served with Headquarters 2nd Battalion, 34th
Armored Regiment of the 25th Infantry Division.
(5) On May 2, 1970, Captain Young was a passenger aboard
a UH-1H Iroquois helicopter on a logistical support mission
to Katum fire support base in Vietnam.
(6) During its flight, the helicopter sustained damage
from ground fire and was forced to make an emergency landing
along the border of Cambodia and South Vietnam where, upon
landing, Captain Young and the others aboard the helicopter
were captured and taken as prisoners of war in Cambodia.
(7) While serving as a prisoner of war, Captain Young
helped to carry out a hunger strike to back the senior
ranking officer who had been denied food and water for
refusing to make fungi sticks.
(8) Following several days of the hunger strike, Captain
Young became sick with Malaria and was unable to consume any
food upon completion of the strike.
(9) On September 17, 1972, Captain Young succumbed to
his illness while in captivity.
(10) Because of his valor and courage while serving as a
prisoner of war in Cambodia, Captain Young was awarded the
Silver Star.
(11) Captain Young's remains returned to the United
States on December 7, 1997, and he is buried in Edgewood
Cemetery in Saltsburg.
(b) Designation.--The bridge, identified as Bridge Key
