Senate Bill 814 Printer's Number 893

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - (4) Captain Young was transferred to the 184th Ordnance

Battalion in the Republic of Vietnam and served as the

Commander of the 630th Ordnance Company from August 1969

until January 1970, when he was transferred to the Infantry

Branch and served with Headquarters 2nd Battalion, 34th

Armored Regiment of the 25th Infantry Division.

(5) On May 2, 1970, Captain Young was a passenger aboard

a UH-1H Iroquois helicopter on a logistical support mission

to Katum fire support base in Vietnam.

(6) During its flight, the helicopter sustained damage

from ground fire and was forced to make an emergency landing

along the border of Cambodia and South Vietnam where, upon

landing, Captain Young and the others aboard the helicopter

were captured and taken as prisoners of war in Cambodia.

(7) While serving as a prisoner of war, Captain Young

helped to carry out a hunger strike to back the senior

ranking officer who had been denied food and water for

refusing to make fungi sticks.

(8) Following several days of the hunger strike, Captain

Young became sick with Malaria and was unable to consume any

food upon completion of the strike.

(9) On September 17, 1972, Captain Young succumbed to

his illness while in captivity.

(10) Because of his valor and courage while serving as a

prisoner of war in Cambodia, Captain Young was awarded the

Silver Star.

(11) Captain Young's remains returned to the United

States on December 7, 1997, and he is buried in Edgewood

Cemetery in Saltsburg.

(b) Designation.--The bridge, identified as Bridge Key

20230SB0814PN0893 - 2 -

