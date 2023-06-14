Senate Bill 768 Printer's Number 895

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - (2) The board members specified in subsection (b)(4),

(5)[, (6), (7) and (8)] and (6) shall serve for a term of

[four] three years and shall not be eligible to serve more

than two full consecutive [four-year] three-year terms. [If a

member leaves the board prior to completing a four-year term

due to change in professional status, including, but not

limited to, retirement, changing jobs, failure to qualify or

similar reasons, a new member shall be appointed or selected

within 60 days of the seat becoming vacant.]

(3) A board member specified in subsection (b)(7) shall

serve for a term of two years and shall not be eligible to

serve more than two full consecutive two-year terms.

(4) A board member specified in subsection (b)(8) shall

serve for a term of four years and shall not be eligible to

serve more than two full consecutive four-year terms.

(5) If a member of the board leaves prior to completing

a term due to change in professional status, including, but

not limited to, retirement, changing jobs, failure to qualify

or other reason, a new member shall be appointed or selected

within 60 days of the seat becoming vacant.

* * *

Section 902. Money in fund.

The sum of $2,500,000 shall be transferred from the General

Fund to the fund for the purposes of this act. All money

deposited into the fund shall be held for the purposes of the

authority and may not be considered a part of the General Fund

but shall be used only to effectuate the purposes of this act as

determined by the authority. All interest earned from the

investment or deposit of money accumulated in the fund shall be

deposited in the fund for the same use. Any money returned to

