Senate Bill 768 Printer's Number 895
PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - (2) The board members specified in subsection (b)(4),
(5)[, (6), (7) and (8)] and (6) shall serve for a term of
[four] three years and shall not be eligible to serve more
than two full consecutive [four-year] three-year terms. [If a
member leaves the board prior to completing a four-year term
due to change in professional status, including, but not
limited to, retirement, changing jobs, failure to qualify or
similar reasons, a new member shall be appointed or selected
within 60 days of the seat becoming vacant.]
(3) A board member specified in subsection (b)(7) shall
serve for a term of two years and shall not be eligible to
serve more than two full consecutive two-year terms.
(4) A board member specified in subsection (b)(8) shall
serve for a term of four years and shall not be eligible to
serve more than two full consecutive four-year terms.
(5) If a member of the board leaves prior to completing
a term due to change in professional status, including, but
not limited to, retirement, changing jobs, failure to qualify
or other reason, a new member shall be appointed or selected
within 60 days of the seat becoming vacant.
* * *
Section 902. Money in fund.
The sum of $2,500,000 shall be transferred from the General
Fund to the fund for the purposes of this act. All money
deposited into the fund shall be held for the purposes of the
authority and may not be considered a part of the General Fund
but shall be used only to effectuate the purposes of this act as
determined by the authority. All interest earned from the
investment or deposit of money accumulated in the fund shall be
deposited in the fund for the same use. Any money returned to
