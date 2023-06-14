PM urges greater efforts to accelerate national industrialisation and modernisation

HÀ NỘI, VIETNAM, June 14 - Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has requested renewing mindset and improving institutions and national governance quality to create an environment conducive to industrialisation and modernisation.

Addressing a plenary session themed "Accelerating digital and green transitions in driving breakthroughs to shorten the process of industrialisation and modernisation to 2030 with a vision to 2045" of the annual Vietnam Industry 4.0 Summit 2023 in Hà Nội on June 14, PM Chính said the fourth industrial revolution, including digital and green transitions, has exerted a widespread and profound impact on industrialisation and modernisation in Việt Nam. The Vietnamese government has kept striving to build itself with sufficient capacity to manage development in the digital age, he said.

During the 2021-2030 period, the focus will be placed on actively promoting the strong application of sci-technological advances and innovation; achieving breakthroughs in productivity, quality, efficiency and competitiveness; and carrying out digital transition and green transition, he said.

The 2031-2045 period will concentrate on enhancing the quality of industrialisation and comprehensively modernising all sectors of the economy and social life. In the near future, the effective implementation of the "National Digital Transformation Programme" and the "National Strategy for Green Growth for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050" is a priority, the PM said.

It is a must to accelerate the process of building, issuing, and effectively implementing the Strategy for Digital Industrial Development; building and deploying the Semiconductor Industry Development Strategy of Vietnam until 2030, with a vision to 2045; building the Law on Digital Industry; actively and effectively implementing the contents of the Political Declaration on the establishment of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP); and and successfully realising Power Development Plan VIII towards reducing and balancing emissions in line with Vietnam's commitments at the 26th and 27th United Nations Climate Change Conferences, PM Chính noted.

He affirmed that the Vietnamese Government will continue focusing on fine-tuning institutions, promoting entrepreneurship, and fostering innovations in line with market mechanisms and international practices.

In addition, it is necessary to make a breakthrough in building infrastructure system, particularly strategic infrastructure that provides momentum for national industrialisation and modernisation, he said.

The Vietnamese Government is committed to actively accompanying and cooperating with other countries and international organisations to push forward this industrial revolution in order to bring peace and prosperity to all nations worldwide, he said.

Earlier, before attending the plenary session, PM Chính visited the international exhibition on industry 4.0 and attended a ceremony to launch activities implementing Resolution 29-NQ/TW.

Prior to the plenary session, a series of four thematic workshops and an international exhibition on Industry 4.0 were held on the morning the same day, focusing on the topics of smart manufacturing, application of artificial intelligence (AI) in industry, green transformation, green energy, green finance, and green education. VNS