5G NTN Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

5G NTN Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “5G NTN Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s 5G NTN market forecast, the 5G NTN market size is predicted to reach a value of $11.72 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 26.96 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global 5G NTN industry is due to the rise in connected devices. North America region is expected to hold the largest 5G NTN market share. Major 5G NTN companies include Anritsu Corporation, AST and Science LLC, GateHouse SatCom A/S, Globalstar Inc, Gilat Satellites Network.

5G NTN Market Segments

●By Component: Hardware, Solutions, Services

●By Platform: UAS Platform, LEO Platform, GEO Platform, MEO Platform

●By Application: Enhanced Mobile Broadband (EMBB), Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communication (URLLC), Massive Machine-Type Communications (MMTC)

●By End-User: Maritime, Aerospace And Defense, Government, Mining, Other End-Users

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A 5G non-terrestrial network (NTN) is a wireless communication network that uses satellites, drones, or other aerial platforms to provide high-speed internet and other communication services. 5G NTN operates in space or the upper atmosphere, allowing for global coverage and increased capacity.

The Table Of Content For The 5G NTN Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. 5G NTN Market Drivers And Restraints

5. 5G NTN Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

