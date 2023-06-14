Suspect Sought in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offense: 5100 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in the 5100 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 2:45 pm, the suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.