Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers therapeutic drug monitoring market analysis and every facet of the therapeutic drug monitoring market research. As per TBRC’s therapeutic drug monitoring market forecast, the therapeutic drug monitoring market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.03 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.66% through the forecast period.

The rise in organ transplant surgeries is expected to propel the therapeutic drug monitoring market demand. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Abbott Laboratories Inc, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthineers Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sekisui Medical Co, Buehlmann Laboratories AG, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMérieux, Randox Laboratories Limited, Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH.

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Segments

1) By Product: Consumables, Equipment, Immunoassay Analyzers, Chromatography And Detectors

2) By Technology: Immunoassays, Chemiluminescence Immunoassays, Chemiluminescence Immunoassays, Colorimetric Immunoassays, Fluorescence Immunoassays, Radioimmunoassay, Other Immunoassays, Chromatography-Ms, Lc-Ms, Gc-Ms

3) By Class Of Drug: Antiepileptic Drugs, Antibiotic Drugs, Immunosuppressant Drugs, Antiarrhythmic Drugs, Bronchodilator Drugs, Psychoactive Drugs, Other Drugs

4) By End-user: Hospital Laboratories, Commercial and Private Laboratories, Other End Users

This type of drug monitoring (TDM) is a clinical procedure in which a patient's bloodstream is continuously monitored for the concentration of a specific medicine to ensure that their dose regimens are functioning effectively. It is used to monitor pharmaceuticals for which target concentrations are difficult to monitor, medications with significant pharmacokinetic variability, medications with established therapeutic and negative side effects, and medications with narrow therapeutic ranges.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Growth

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

