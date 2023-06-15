Window World of West Michigan Has Served Grand Rapids for 19 Years
EINPresswire.com/ -- Window World of West Michigan is pleased to announce that they have proudly served homeowners throughout the Grand Rapids area for 19 years. The company also owns Window World of Kalamazoo, expanding their reach to serve more local customers with quality windows, doors, siding, roofing, and more.
Window World of West Michigan is proud to be a JD Power Award winner and an Owens Corning Roofing Preferred Vendor. The JD Power Award was granted due to the company’s high customer satisfaction rating as a top window and patio door retailer in the area. They have also ranked number one in price, ordering and delivery, and sales staff and service. JD Power has high standards for their awards and proudly bestowed this recognition on Window World of West Michigan to showcase their expertise and dedication to quality customer service.
The family-owned company features America’s top replacement windows, ensuring customers can effectively improve their home’s exterior. Their team can help homeowners choose the ideal windows, doors, siding, roofing, and other exterior features with fair, true pricing and no-pressure sales tactics. Their team won’t use gimmicks or games to trap homeowners into spending more on their exterior home remodeling.
Anyone interested in learning about their service to the Grand Rapids area can find out more by visiting the Window World of West Michigan website or calling 1-616-988-9996.
About Window World of West Michigan: Window World of West Michigan is a full-service home exterior remodeler providing energy-efficient windows, doors, siding, and more. They work closely with homeowners to help them choose the ideal options to increase curb appeal, improve energy efficiency, and enhance their quality of life and home value. Their team installs features quickly and efficiently to minimize disruptions.
Michael Glumac
